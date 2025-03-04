Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46. Approximately 34,796 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 20,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Mogo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$35.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.31.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

