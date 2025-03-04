Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Short Interest Down 40.3% in February

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.98. 46,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,736. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $86.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marchex in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Marchex in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marchex in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

