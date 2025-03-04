Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL) Short Interest Down 43.6% in February

Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Nature Wood Group Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NWGL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 57,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Nature Wood Group has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $19.58.
About Nature Wood Group
