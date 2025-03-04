Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF (NASDAQ:MNTL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF (NASDAQ:MNTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTL traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $24.65. 185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610. Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th.

Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF Company Profile

The Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF (MNTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, concentrating on companies engaged in addressing disorders of the central nervous system and mental health worldwide. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

