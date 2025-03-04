Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Short Interest Up 45.4% in February

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,800 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the January 31st total of 387,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 313.2 days.

Beach Energy Price Performance

BEPTF opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Beach Energy has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Beach Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. Beach Energy’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

