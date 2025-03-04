ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Up 33.0% in February

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 446,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,940.0 days.
ams-OSRAM Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKUF opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. ams-OSRAM has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.73.
ams-OSRAM Company Profile
