Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,106,000 after buying an additional 395,744 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,640,000 after acquiring an additional 114,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,172,000 after acquiring an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,295,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,715,000 after purchasing an additional 664,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 938.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,904,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after buying an additional 1,720,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 3.8 %

Sanofi stock opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $143.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $58.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

