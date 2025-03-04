Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 452 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after buying an additional 95,234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $586.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.59. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $583.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

