Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PRYMY stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. 119,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,744. Prysmian has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15.

Prysmian Company Profile

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.

