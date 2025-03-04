Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
Shares of OSUKF remained flat at $23.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45.
Otsuka Company Profile
