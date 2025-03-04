Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

Shares of OSUKF remained flat at $23.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology (IT) platformer in Japan. It operates through System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business segments. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators.

