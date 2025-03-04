Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 240.0 days.
Nexteer Automotive Group Price Performance
Nexteer Automotive Group stock remained flat at $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.51.
