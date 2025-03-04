Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Update

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 202,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 240.0 days.

Nexteer Automotive Group Price Performance

Nexteer Automotive Group stock remained flat at $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.51.

Get Nexteer Automotive Group alerts:

About Nexteer Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, a motion control technology company, develop, manufacture, and supply advanced steering and driveline systems to original equipment manufacturer worldwide. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, which includes column assist electric power steering, intermediate shafts, EPS rack and pinion gears, single and dual pinion assist, and rack-assisted EPS, modular power pack, steer-by-wire, EPS remanufacturing, and automated steering actuator, as well as availability, output, and modular EPS.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.