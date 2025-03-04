Short Interest in PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Declines By 33.3%

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PIFFY remained flat at $14.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17.
About PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk
