Short Interest in PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Declines By 33.3%

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PIFFY remained flat at $14.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $16.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17.

About PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells consumers products in Indonesia, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in six segments: Noodles Division, Dairy Division (dairy products), Food Seasonings Division, Snack Foods Division, Nutrition and Special Foods Division, and Beverages Division.

