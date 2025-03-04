Best Hydrogen Stocks To Research – March 1st

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Air Products and Chemicals, Cummins, and CF Industries are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to the shares of companies that are involved in the production, distribution, and application of hydrogen as an energy source. These companies typically focus on technologies such as fuel cells, hydrogen production via electrolysis, and related infrastructure, making them a key part of the broader clean energy investment landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,815,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,938,178. The company has a market capitalization of $483.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $104.03 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.26.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.05. 2,330,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $440.68 and its 200-day moving average is $454.93. The company has a market cap of $222.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $410.69 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Shares of APD traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.55. 1,375,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $227.53 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.74.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,102. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.32 and its 200 day moving average is $344.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins has a twelve month low of $260.88 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of CF traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.99. 4,171,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,318. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day moving average of $85.55.

