enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Stock Price Up 23.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) were up 23.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.44. Approximately 1,281,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 349,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.92. The firm has a market cap of C$324.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at enCore Energy

In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.11, for a total transaction of C$122,701.63. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

