Everus (NYSE:ECG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.18 and last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 568350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Everus in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Everus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Get Everus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ECG

Everus Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Everus

In related news, Director Edward A. Ryan acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $53,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,928 shares in the company, valued at $567,562.56. This trade represents a 10.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rocca Michael Della bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,938.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,404.12. This trade represents a 107.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,750 shares of company stock worth $153,853.

Institutional Trading of Everus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Everus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

About Everus

(Get Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.