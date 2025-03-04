DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DatChat Stock Up 2.9 %

DATS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 130,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.47. DatChat has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $9.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DatChat

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DatChat stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.03% of DatChat as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

