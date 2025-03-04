BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. 133,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,994. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $12.96.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

