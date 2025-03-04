Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0755 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 790,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,848. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.