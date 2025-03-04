Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Drops By 34.5%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CJJD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,349. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

