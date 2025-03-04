VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSB traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.43. 28,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,281. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.05. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $65.36.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

