Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:NMAI)

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4175 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund Stock Performance
NMAI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 166,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,066. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68.
