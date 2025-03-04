Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, March 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vibra Energia’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Vibra Energia Stock Performance

Vibra Energia stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. 32,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,187. Vibra Energia has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.

Get Vibra Energia alerts:

About Vibra Energia

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vibra Energia SA manufactures, processes, distributes, trades, transports, imports, and exports oil-based products, lubricants, and other fuels. It markets fuels; lubricants for agricultural and off-road, trucks and buses, industrial, railways, maritime, and cars and SUVs, motorcycles; energy; electromobility; chemicals and petrochemicals; product, lubrication, and engineering consulting; lubrication solutions; facilities and equipment maintenance; product storage facilities; environmental licensing; liability management; waste management; supply management; automatic resupply; garage serives; and driver operated unloading service.

Receive News & Ratings for Vibra Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vibra Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.