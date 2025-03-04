Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, March 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vibra Energia’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Vibra Energia Stock Performance
Vibra Energia stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.69. 32,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,187. Vibra Energia has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.
About Vibra Energia
