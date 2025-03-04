BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE MHN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 77,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,714. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
