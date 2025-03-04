BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MHN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 77,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,714. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

