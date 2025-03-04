Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Trading 14.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) shot up 14.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.86. 1,131,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 986,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of C$392.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.19, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.22.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

