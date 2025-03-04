PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

NYSE:PMX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,173. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $8.52.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

