PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RCS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,663. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

