Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE NXJ traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,751. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $38,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,331,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,658,145.82. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 635,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,348 in the last three months.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.