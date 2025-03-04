BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 164,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $12.07.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

