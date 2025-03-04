Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Update

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

KLKNF stock remained flat at $6.22 during midday trading on Tuesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals Americas, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and CO2-reduced steel, stainless steel, and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

