Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Down 27.9% in February

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Lenovo Group stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. Lenovo Group has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

