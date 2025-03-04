Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NMT remained flat at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 37,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,443. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
