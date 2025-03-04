Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 422834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Paladin Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95.

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

