Sunrun (RUN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN):

3/4/2025 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Sunrun had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

3/3/2025 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

1/8/2025 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,163,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,920,311. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,182.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 418,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,740.56. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,041,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,313.26. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,064 shares of company stock worth $1,551,556. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,749,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,679,000 after buying an additional 343,448 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 13,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516,793 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Sunrun by 593.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,028,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,159,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,683,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,405 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

