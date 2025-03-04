Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 5236022 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DANOY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danone from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Danone to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Danone alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DANOY

Danone Price Performance

Danone Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90.

(Get Free Report)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.