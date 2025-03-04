PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PDI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.96. 4,289,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,988. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

