Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 16898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.4115 dividend. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.