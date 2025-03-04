Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,415,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $190.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $205.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.20.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.91.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

