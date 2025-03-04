Bridges Investment Management Inc. Invests $252,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Natera by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Natera by 34.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Natera Stock Down 8.0 %
NTRA stock opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.31 and a beta of 1.66.
Insider Transactions at Natera
In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 946 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total value of $162,693.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,338.52. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $117,861.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,941.88. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,299 shares of company stock worth $34,948,265 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.69.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
