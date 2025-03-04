Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Stock Price Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) rose 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 262,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 86,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Century Lithium Stock Up 25.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29.

About Century Lithium

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

