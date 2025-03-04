Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Williams Companies (WMB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) recently:
- 3/4/2025 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2025 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2025 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2025 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2025 – Williams Companies had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/10/2025 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Williams Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.90. 9,059,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,750,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $61.46.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.
Williams Companies Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Williams Companies
In related news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,890.08. This trade represents a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
