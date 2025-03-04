Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Williams Companies (WMB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) recently:

3/4/2025 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Williams Companies had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.90. 9,059,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,750,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Get The Williams Companies Inc alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

In related news, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $1,467,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,890.08. This trade represents a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.