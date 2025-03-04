CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the January 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

CF Bankshares stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,532. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 10.72%.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CF Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CF Bankshares

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell sold 20,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $544,653.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,766,161.34. This represents a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Aspiring Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.