Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Increases By 46.4%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the January 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 225,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 116,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth $134,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

BHK stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 158,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,653. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

