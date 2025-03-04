Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) & Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Critical Comparison

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reddit and Yext”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reddit $1.30 billion 22.20 -$484.28 million ($7.73) -20.64 Yext $408.97 million 2.06 -$2.63 million ($0.15) -44.03

Yext has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reddit. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reddit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

71.0% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Yext shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Reddit and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reddit -37.25% -24.71% -22.52% Yext -4.64% -11.10% -3.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Reddit and Yext, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reddit 1 9 11 1 2.55 Yext 0 2 2 0 2.50

Reddit presently has a consensus price target of $175.95, indicating a potential upside of 10.27%. Yext has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.48%. Given Yext’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yext is more favorable than Reddit.

Summary

Yext beats Reddit on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services. The company’s platform also enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information comprising name, address, phone number, and holiday hours; professional information, such as headshot, specialties, and education; job information consists of title and description; FAQs and other information. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, hospitality, food services, retail, and financial services. Yext, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

