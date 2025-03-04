Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Trading Down 22.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) fell 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.07. 432,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 552% from the average session volume of 66,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.
About Premier Health of America
Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.
