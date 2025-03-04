Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,413. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

