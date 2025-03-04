Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,413. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.