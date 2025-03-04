Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,008 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.2% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $251,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

