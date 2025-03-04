Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAI opened at $149.99 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 52-week low of $109.17 and a 52-week high of $159.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.37 and a 200-day moving average of $141.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

