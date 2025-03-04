Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.00 million.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Down 0.9 %

CON opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

