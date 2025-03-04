Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 175.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,903 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

