US Bancorp DE Has $11.64 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,320,000 after acquiring an additional 993,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

